Google Cloud generated US$8.9 billion in revenue in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google scraps cloud initiative in China and other ‘sensitive markets’
- US tech giant’s ‘Isolated Region’ initiative sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders and involved hundreds of staff worldwide
- Shutting down service was ‘massive strategy shift’ prompted by coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions
Topic | Google
Google Cloud generated US$8.9 billion in revenue in 2019. Photo: Reuters