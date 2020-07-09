If elected, Joe Biden would be the oldest first-term president in US history. Photo: dpa
Is Joe Biden, 77, too old to be president? Trump, only three years younger, spends millions on ‘ageist’ attacks
- President has spent more money on TV ad claiming that Democratic rival lacks ‘strength, stamina and mental fortitude’ to lead than any other single ad this year
- Approach is risky for Trump, who has faced questions about his own physical and mental health
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
