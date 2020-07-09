The Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: Reuters
US inches closer to federal contract ban for firms that use Huawei, others
- Any company that uses products from the five Chinese firms will no longer be able to sell to the US government without getting a federal waiver
- The move comes amid increasing US-China tension over the handling of the coronavirus and a nearly two-year trade war
Topic | US-China tech war
