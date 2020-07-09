The Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: ReutersThe Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: Reuters
The Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US inches closer to federal contract ban for firms that use Huawei, others

  • Any company that uses products from the five Chinese firms will no longer be able to sell to the US government without getting a federal waiver
  • The move comes amid increasing US-China tension over the handling of the coronavirus and a nearly two-year trade war
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:12pm, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: ReutersThe Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: Reuters
The Trump administration is set to bar the US government from buying goods from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE