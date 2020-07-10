Additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpaAdditional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpa
Additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

US sanctions Chinese officials over treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang

  • Move is latest in series of actions Trump administration has taken against Beijing as relations deteriorate over coronavirus pandemic and trade
  • Sanctioned individuals include Xinjiang party secretary Chen Quanguo and Xinjiang Public Security Bureau director Wang Mingshan
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agencies

Updated: 12:28am, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpaAdditional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpa
Additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE