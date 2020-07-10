Additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be involved in the abuse of minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: dpa
US sanctions Chinese officials over treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang
- Move is latest in series of actions Trump administration has taken against Beijing as relations deteriorate over coronavirus pandemic and trade
- Sanctioned individuals include Xinjiang party secretary Chen Quanguo and Xinjiang Public Security Bureau director Wang Mingshan
