Principal Pam Rasmussen checks the temperature of students on arrival during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: defying Trump, CDC says no rewriting of guidelines for reopening US schools
- President had complained health agency’s recommendations were ‘very tough and expensive’
- Trump is pressuring officials to reopen schools and threatening to withhold federal funds from those who stick to remote learning
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Principal Pam Rasmussen checks the temperature of students on arrival during summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP