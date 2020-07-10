Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: BloombergCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian charity in Justin Trudeau ethics probe paid over US$200,000 to PM’s mother and brother

  • Prime minister under investigation for conflict of interest after government awarded US$660 million contract to WE Charity
  • Organisation said last week it would no longer be administering the student grant programme for which the contract was awarded
Reuters
Updated: 5:57am, 10 Jul, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
