Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Canadian charity in Justin Trudeau ethics probe paid over US$200,000 to PM’s mother and brother
- Prime minister under investigation for conflict of interest after government awarded US$660 million contract to WE Charity
- Organisation said last week it would no longer be administering the student grant programme for which the contract was awarded
