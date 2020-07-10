US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) speaks with a member of the Mexican delegation visiting the White House at Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US negotiator Robert Lighthizer says ‘I don’t know what the end goal is’ in trade war with China
- ‘That’s a damning admission and confirms the suspicion of many that the Trump administration’s trade policy is all tactics and no strategy,’ analyst responds
- The two-year trade war has involved hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and been a financial burden to farmers and consumers
Topic | US-China trade war
