US President Donald Trump said his administration is considering banning TikTok as one way to retaliate against China over its handling of the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok teens target Trump campaign in ‘revenge’ for threat to ban Chinese app
- Thousands of users flood Apple store with negative reviews of president’s 2020 re-election app in bid to get it removed
- App is big part Trump’s digital operation and was meant to circumvent tech companies like Facebook and Twitter to give campaign direct line to supporters
