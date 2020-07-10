Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
Biden launches US$700 billion recovery plan, vowing to stimulate economy and ‘Buy America’
- The goal is ‘to sharpen America’s competitive edge’ in new industries like battery technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnologies and clean energy
- Biden’s plan also promotes new tax rules including hiking the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent, and expands union access to empower workers
