Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFPJoe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Biden launches US$700 billion recovery plan, vowing to stimulate economy and ‘Buy America’

  • The goal is ‘to sharpen America’s competitive edge’ in new industries like battery technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnologies and clean energy
  • Biden’s plan also promotes new tax rules including hiking the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent, and expands union access to empower workers
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:15pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFPJoe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE