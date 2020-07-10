Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFP
US reports 65,000 new coronavirus cases, a daily record, as Bolivian president becomes latest leader to test positive
- Trump has downplayed the latest surge, tweeting that higher caseload is because ‘our testing is much bigger and better’
- World Health Organisation, under fire from Trump, opened an inquiry into its response on Thursday with initial findings due next year
