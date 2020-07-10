Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFPBolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFP
Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US reports 65,000 new coronavirus cases, a daily record, as Bolivian president becomes latest leader to test positive

  • Trump has downplayed the latest surge, tweeting that higher caseload is because ‘our testing is much bigger and better’
  • World Health Organisation, under fire from Trump, opened an inquiry into its response on Thursday with initial findings due next year
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:50pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFPBolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFP
Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE