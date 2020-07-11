Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if their courses are held online. Pictured, a gate leading into Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Getty Images/AFPHarvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if their courses are held online. Pictured, a gate leading into Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US court likely to rule next week on Harvard, MIT request affecting thousands of foreign students

  • The universities are fighting to prevent the US government from stripping student visas from those who must take online-only courses amid the pandemic
  • Timeline is ‘rightfully aggressive’ given the upcoming deadlines issued by the Trump administration, says a lawyer for the schools
Robert Delaney
Updated: 5:13am, 11 Jul, 2020

