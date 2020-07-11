Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if their courses are held online. Pictured, a gate leading into Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US court likely to rule next week on Harvard, MIT request affecting thousands of foreign students
- The universities are fighting to prevent the US government from stripping student visas from those who must take online-only courses amid the pandemic
- Timeline is ‘rightfully aggressive’ given the upcoming deadlines issued by the Trump administration, says a lawyer for the schools
Topic | Chinese overseas
