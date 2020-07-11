Students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: APStudents celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: AP
Students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump says he will sign immigration order with road to citizenship for ‘Dreamers’

  • President says executive order will involve programme that protects those who arrived in US illegally as children from deportation
  • Supreme Court recently blocked Trump’s attempt to end DACA, which was created by Obama in 2012
Topic |   US immigration
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:54am, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: APStudents celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: AP
Students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in June after it ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protection for “Dreamers”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE