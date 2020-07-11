Roger Stone, a long-time adviser to US President Donald Trump, throws up peace signs outside a court in Florida. Photo: AFP
Trump commutes prison sentence of long-time ally Roger Stone
- Stone had been sentenced for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing an investigation into Trump’s alleged Russian collusion
- A commutation does not erase his felony convictions in the same way a pardon would, but would protect him from serving prison time
