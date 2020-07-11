A 3D printed logo for Microsoft is seen in front of a LinkedIn logo. Photo: Reuters
LinkedIn sued for spying on Apple users using device apps
- Developers, testers of Apple’s most recent mobile operating system found LinkedIn’s application was secretly reading users’ data
- ‘LinkedIn has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices,’ the lawsuit claims
