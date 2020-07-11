Police officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: APPolice officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
Police officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US warns citizens of increased ‘arbitrary detention’ risk in China

  • US nationals in China may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security’, State Department warns
  • The US and China have traded barbs and sanctions on a slew of issues in recent months, including the coronavirus crisis and the Hong Kong national security law
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:46pm, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: APPolice officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
Police officers stand guard during an opening ceremony for the China’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE