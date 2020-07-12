President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda. Photo: AP PhotoPresident Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda. Photo: AP Photo
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time as US coronavirus cases soar

  • The US president wore a black mask on a visit to Walter Reed military hospital near Washington
  • Nearly 135,000 people have died in the United States after contracting Covid-19
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:41am, 12 Jul, 2020

