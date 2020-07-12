The Falcon 9 ready for the second launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk’s SpaceX cancels Starlink launch attempt just 90 minutes before take-off
- Weather had forced SpaceX to delay a previous attempt on Wednesday
- The payload contained dozens of small satellites that will eventually make up a network of nearly 600
Topic | SpaceX
