Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US state of Florida records more than 15,000 new cases in a day, a bigger increase than most countries
- If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India
- Its daily increases in cases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there
