A man helps his daughter with a new mask she received during a graduation ceremony for her pre-K class in front of Bradford School in Jersey City, N.J. Photo: AP Photo
US government presses again for full school reopening, despite mounting risks
- House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Trump administration is ‘messing with the health of our children’
- Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that refuse to reopen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
