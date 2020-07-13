The US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: ReutersThe US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: Reuters
The US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Before he died, a 30-year-old US man told nurse of his ‘mistake’ attending a ‘Covid party’

  • ‘Covid parties’ are get-togethers involving a person diagnosed with the coronavirus
  • Man went party with attendees supposedly gathering as a dare
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:14am, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: ReutersThe US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: Reuters
The US has by far the world’s highest caseload and number of deaths, with reported cases in Texas rising by 8,196 on Sunday to 258,658. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE