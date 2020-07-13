Thimotee Mottin holds a 1966 copy of Indian newspaper The Hindu, likely to have been on board the Air India aircraft that crashed. Photo: AFP
‘Indira Gandhi is PM’: melting French glacier yields old newspapers, likely from 1966 Air India plane crash
- The Air India passenger flight from Bombay to London crashed into Mont Blanc in France on January 24, 1966
- Trove of newspapers among numerous discoveries in recent years, including a box of precious stones
