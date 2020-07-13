Senator Tammy Duckworth’s diverse background, military credentials and attack dog ability have caught the attention of Democratic donors and Joe Biden’s team. Photo: AP
Tammy Duckworth, a Thai-American, bursts into VP contention
- The Purple Heart recipient has captured the imagination of donors and the Biden team
- Biden is under pressure to choose an African American running mate
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
