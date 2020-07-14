Facebook, other tech firms and business advocacy groups support Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their bid to fight a US government directive regarding international students. Photo: ReutersFacebook, other tech firms and business advocacy groups support Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their bid to fight a US government directive regarding international students. Photo: Reuters
Facebook, US states join Harvard, MIT’s fight against Trump directive to deport online-only foreign students

  • Tech firms argue the directive violates a federal law meant to protect businesses from arbitrary decisions that could adversely affect operations
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Updated: 1:56am, 14 Jul, 2020

