A nurse wearing a protective mask checks in a patient for a Covid-19 test in Concord, California, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
California shuts down again as US coronavirus crisis expands
- Governor Gavin Newsom shuts bars and bans indoor dining statewide, closing churches, gyms and hair salons in hardest hit counties
- State’s two largest school districts will have online classes only when lessons resume in fall, despite Trump’s push for US schools to reopen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
