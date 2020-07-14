US Senators Marco Rubio (left) and Ted Cruz are among those being sanctioned by Beijing. Photo: AP
US officials targeted by Beijing shrug off sanctions but vow to keep pressing on human rights
- ‘We must continue to stand with the Chinese people against an increasingly authoritarian Chinese government,’ says a lawmaker who was singled out
- Beijing retaliates against Washington’s sanctions of Chinese officials for their suspected role in human rights abuses in Xinjiang
Topic | US-China relations
US Senators Marco Rubio (left) and Ted Cruz are among those being sanctioned by Beijing. Photo: AP