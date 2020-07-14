Aides at the White House and State department had weighed the possibility of undermining the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency as a way of striking back at Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump aides rule out ending Hong Kong dollar peg to punish China for security law
- Idea dropped as some feared move would be difficult to implement and could end up hurting US
- Washington and Beijing continue to trade blows over South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic and human rights in Xinjiang
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Aides at the White House and State department had weighed the possibility of undermining the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency as a way of striking back at Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg