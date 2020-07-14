US President Donald Trump has said he “likes” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, amid signs of an ongoing rift between the two men. Photo: AFP
Trump downplays rift with coronavirus expert Fauci, saying they have a ‘good relationship’
- The US president said he gets along with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, as evidence mounts of growing friction between them
- Fauci said he had not briefed Trump on Covid-19 in over two months, and had not seen him in person at the White House since early June
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump has said he “likes” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, amid signs of an ongoing rift between the two men. Photo: AFP