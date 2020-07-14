Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to US President Donald Trump, has given an interview after the president commuted his sentence, saying his trial was a ‘horrible experience’. Photo: Reuters
Trump ally Roger Stone, in post-clemency interview, casts US justice system as unfair
- US President Donald Trump granted clemency to his former adviser, who was found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering
- Stone told Fox News that his trial was unfair and led by ‘sadistic, arrogant, politically motivated prosecutors’
Topic | United States
