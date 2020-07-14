A 1997 picture of death row prisoner Daniel Lewis Lee, who was due to be executed on Monday. The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for federal executions to go ahead. Photo: AP
US Supreme Court rules that first federal executions in 17 years can proceed
- Four federal executions were delayed by a lower court to allow for legal challenges to the lethal injection that was to be used
- This means the execution of former white supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee, who was convicted with another man of murdering a family of three, can go ahead
Topic | United States
A 1997 picture of death row prisoner Daniel Lewis Lee, who was due to be executed on Monday. The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for federal executions to go ahead. Photo: AP