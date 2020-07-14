US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data. Photo: ReutersUS lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data. Photo: Reuters
TikTok’s uncertain future leaves US users distraught

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has threatened to block Chinese-owned apps like TikTok over national security concerns
  • The news set off a wave of worries among its devoted user base, who are coming up with backup plans on other services such as Byte
Updated: 9:45pm, 14 Jul, 2020

