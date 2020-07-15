Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: ReutersDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Trump aide shares anti-Fauci cartoon drawn by artist barred from the White House over anti-Semitic tropes

  • President’s social media adviser posts image depicting top US disease expert as ‘Dr Faucet’ drowning Uncle Sam with demands to close schools, impose lockdowns
  • Cartoonist Ben Garrison had White House visit cancelled last year after outrage over past work
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:26am, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: ReutersDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE