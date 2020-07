US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged free elections in Hong Kong after China said a primary held by the city’s opposition parties may have breached a tough new security law.

“Congratulations to Hong Kong’s pan-democrats for a successful primary. The Legislative Council election in September should be equally free and fair,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

In an accompanying statement, Pompeo said the participation of more than 600,000 Hongkongers in the primary showed “their desire to make their voices heard in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to suffocate the territory’s freedoms”.

“We note with grave concern Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s threat that this primary may have violated Beijing’s new ‘national security’ law for the territory,” he said, adding that the US would be “watching developments closely, especially as the September 6 Legislative Council elections draw closer”.

