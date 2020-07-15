British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse in June 1991. Prosecutors say FBI agents found she had a cellphone wrapped in tin foil in an apparent effort to evade detection. Photo: PA via AP
Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is denied bail
- Disgraced financier’s long-time associate faces four charges related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury
- Arguing against bail, prosecutors called Maxwell an extreme flight who had shown herself capable of living off the grid ‘indefinitely’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
