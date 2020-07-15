Harvard had sued to block a Trump administration move that will bar international students from remaining in the US if their courses are online only. Pictured, a gate leading to Harvard Yard. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US drops unpopular plan to deport foreign students taking online-only university classes
- International students will be allowed retain their US visas even if taking college classes remotely
- Allowance was given as part of coronavirus safety measures
Topic | Chinese overseas
