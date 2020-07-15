A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: AP
Moderna coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response, early results show
- No serious side effects among volunteers tested, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions such as fatigue, headache, chills or muscle aches
- US company was first to start human testing of vaccine candidate on March 16
