A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: APA subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: AP
A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Moderna coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response, early results show

  • No serious side effects among volunteers tested, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions such as fatigue, headache, chills or muscle aches
  • US company was first to start human testing of vaccine candidate on March 16
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:57am, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: APA subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: AP
A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of Moderna’s potential vaccine in Seattle in March. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE