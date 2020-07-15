The Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police last month has been torn down. Photo: AP
Wendy’s restaurant where Atlanta officer killed Rayshard Brooks is demolished
- The June shooting heightened protests against US race-based police violence, and the burned-out Wendy’s became a gathering place for demonstrators
- The occupation ended on July 4, when Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed across the street from the restaurant while in a vehicle with her mother
Topic | United States
The Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police last month has been torn down. Photo: AP