Wendy’s restaurant where Atlanta officer killed Rayshard Brooks is demolished

  • The June shooting heightened protests against US race-based police violence, and the burned-out Wendy’s became a gathering place for demonstrators
  • The occupation ended on July 4, when Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed across the street from the restaurant while in a vehicle with her mother
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:10pm, 15 Jul, 2020

The Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police last month has been torn down. Photo: AP
