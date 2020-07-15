United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, seen here in 2018, has been admitted to a Baltimore hospital for a suspected infection and is receiving treatment. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, hospitalised
- One of four liberal justices, Ginsburg’s health is closely watched as the Trump administration seeks to tilt the court in a conservative direction
- Supreme Court justices serve until they die or retire, and Ginsburg has stayed on, aware that if she leaves it could change the landscape of US justice
