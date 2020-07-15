School pupils wash their hands from a bucket in Abuja. Nigeria’s population is expected to expand to almost 800 million in 2100, while over 20 countries will see their populations halve by then, a study has predicted. Photo: Reuters
World population growth set to fall by 2100, as new dominant powers emerge
- An international study in The Lancet predicted a world population of 8.8 billion by the end of the century as fertility rates decline
- China’s population is expected to fall to 780 million. Geopolitical power will shift to China, India, Nigeria and the United States
Topic | Environment
