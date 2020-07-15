Could X-ray technology be reapplied as a treatment for coronavirus patients? One US study of 10 patients suggests it might have a place, but other experts recommend extreme caution should be exercised around radiation therapy. Photo: Shutterstock Images
X-ray study on elderly coronavirus patients could pave way for accessible and inexpensive treatment: researchers
- Study of 10 patients by Atlanta university found radiation therapy resulted in shorter hospital stays, better intubation rates and improved lung condition
- Chinese radiation medicine professor says X-ray may be a remedy of last resort in some cases but there is no evidence it is justified for mass treatment
