Could X-ray technology be reapplied as a treatment for coronavirus patients? One US study of 10 patients suggests it might have a place, but other experts recommend extreme caution should be exercised around radiation therapy. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesCould X-ray technology be reapplied as a treatment for coronavirus patients? One US study of 10 patients suggests it might have a place, but other experts recommend extreme caution should be exercised around radiation therapy. Photo: Shutterstock Images
X-ray study on elderly coronavirus patients could pave way for accessible and inexpensive treatment: researchers

  • Study of 10 patients by Atlanta university found radiation therapy resulted in shorter hospital stays, better intubation rates and improved lung condition
  • Chinese radiation medicine professor says X-ray may be a remedy of last resort in some cases but there is no evidence it is justified for mass treatment
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 Jul, 2020

