Oklahoma governor who hosted Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally last month tests positive for coronavirus

  • Kevin Stitt says he is certain he didn’t contract Covid-19 at president’s campaign event
  • Tulsa’s top health official recently said Tump’s rally ‘more than likely’ contributed to surge in cases
Updated: 1:42am, 16 Jul, 2020

