Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attends a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa in June. Photo: AP
Oklahoma governor who hosted Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally last month tests positive for coronavirus
- Kevin Stitt says he is certain he didn’t contract Covid-19 at president’s campaign event
- Tulsa’s top health official recently said Tump’s rally ‘more than likely’ contributed to surge in cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
