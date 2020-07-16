People gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor’s memorial portrait of George Floyd in New York on Monday. Photo: AFPPeople gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor’s memorial portrait of George Floyd in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
People gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor’s memorial portrait of George Floyd in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
New police footage reveals George Floyd’s final moments

  • Body-camera recording shows a panicked Floyd saying ‘I just had Covid, man’ as officers try to wrestle him into squad car
  • Family of black man who died in police custody sues Minneapolis and four officers involved in arrest
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:50am, 16 Jul, 2020

