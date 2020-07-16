Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP
Ivanka Trump tweets support for Goya Foods in possible violation of ethics rules
- Hispanic-owned company is facing boycott after CEO’s praise of US president
- Donald Trump follows daughter’s post with own tweet claiming that boycott backfired and ‘people are buying like crazy’
Topic | Donald Trump
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP