Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFPIvanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Ivanka Trump tweets support for Goya Foods in possible violation of ethics rules

  • Hispanic-owned company is facing boycott after CEO’s praise of US president
  • Donald Trump follows daughter’s post with own tweet claiming that boycott backfired and ‘people are buying like crazy’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:10am, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFPIvanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya beans. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE