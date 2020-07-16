Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s accounts were among those apparently affected. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian: high-profile Twitter accounts hijacked in large-scale scam
- Others possibly affected include accounts belonging to Obama, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Kanye West
- Twitter blocks some verified users from posting; records show apparent hackers already received more than US$100,000 worth of cryptocurrency
