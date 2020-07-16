Brad Parscale has been replaced as campaign manager for US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid, after a slide in opinion polls. Photo: AFP
US election: Trump replaces campaign manager as opinion poll numbers slide
- Less than four months before the November 3 election, Donald Trump has appointed Bill Stepien to replace campaign manager Brad Parscale
- Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been increasingly strained, with the small crowds at his Tulsa rally appearing to be the final straw
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
