Brad Parscale has been replaced as campaign manager for US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid, after a slide in opinion polls. Photo: AFPBrad Parscale has been replaced as campaign manager for US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid, after a slide in opinion polls. Photo: AFP
US election: Trump replaces campaign manager as opinion poll numbers slide

  • Less than four months before the November 3 election, Donald Trump has appointed Bill Stepien to replace campaign manager Brad Parscale
  • Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been increasingly strained, with the small crowds at his Tulsa rally appearing to be the final straw
Associated Press
Updated: 12:18pm, 16 Jul, 2020

