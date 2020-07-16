Chinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, who worked at a luxury car dealership, died in 2018 after being abducted in California by three men demanding a US$2 million ransom. Photo: AFP
Two men charged in US over 2018 kidnapping of Chinese national Ruochen Liao
- The Chinese luxury car dealer went missing after a US$2 million ransom demand, and his body was later found in California’s Mojave Desert
- Two Chinese nationals were accused last year of orchestrating the abduction, and the two men charged on Wednesday are believed to have assisted them
