Two men charged in US over 2018 kidnapping of Chinese national Ruochen Liao

  • The Chinese luxury car dealer went missing after a US$2 million ransom demand, and his body was later found in California’s Mojave Desert
  • Two Chinese nationals were accused last year of orchestrating the abduction, and the two men charged on Wednesday are believed to have assisted them
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:39pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Chinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, who worked at a luxury car dealership, died in 2018 after being abducted in California by three men demanding a US$2 million ransom. Photo: AFPChinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, who worked at a luxury car dealership, died in 2018 after being abducted in California by three men demanding a US$2 million ransom. Photo: AFP
Chinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, who worked at a luxury car dealership, died in 2018 after being abducted in California by three men demanding a US$2 million ransom. Photo: AFP
