Scientists said the campfires are believed to be mini explosions, called nanoflares. Photo: Reuters/ESA/Nasa
Closest pictures ever taken of sun reveal countless tiny campfire flares
- The Solar Orbiter spacecraft was about 77 million km from the sun – about halfway between Earth and the star – when it took the pictures last month
