US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a briefing at the White House in March. Photo: AFPUS Attorney General William Barr speaks during a briefing at the White House in March. Photo: AFP
US justice chief William Barr issues sharp warning to American firms with China links

  • Attorney General blasts Hollywood for censoring movies to ‘appease’ China, and accuses Disney and Apple of bowing to foreign pressure
  • Barr says firms are facing pressure to lobby for Beijing, argues China is ‘hiding behind American voices’ to interfere in US domestic politics
DPA

Updated: 1:07am, 17 Jul, 2020

