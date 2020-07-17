US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a briefing at the White House in March. Photo: AFP
US justice chief William Barr issues sharp warning to American firms with China links
- Attorney General blasts Hollywood for censoring movies to ‘appease’ China, and accuses Disney and Apple of bowing to foreign pressure
- Barr says firms are facing pressure to lobby for Beijing, argues China is ‘hiding behind American voices’ to interfere in US domestic politics
