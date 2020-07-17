The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest by market capitalisation, more than US$30 trillion. Photo: AP
As US Congress considers delisting Chinese companies, Wall Street looks to step in and police itself
- A market-driven approach, not legislation, is considered a more effective way to keep fraudulent companies from hurting US investors
- If bill becomes law, foreign companies will be required to hand over audits for US inspection or face delisting
Topic | US-China relations
