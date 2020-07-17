Mary Trump’s memoir is titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Photo: Mary L. Trump via Twitter
Mary Trump’s tell-all book sells nearly 1 million copies on first day, setting record for publisher
- Memoir by US president’s niece details life in the Trump family and its effects on the mind of the American leader
Topic | Donald Trump
Mary Trump’s memoir is titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Photo: Mary L. Trump via Twitter