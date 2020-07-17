Educator Victoria Clark protests outside the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in Pontiac, Michigan, on Thursday. Photo: ReutersEducator Victoria Clark protests outside the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in Pontiac, Michigan, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Protests in Michigan after student jailed for not doing homework during coronavirus pandemic

  • Grace, 15, who has ADHD, fell behind during online learning while on probation for fighting with mother and stealing
  • Judge considered this a probation violation and sent her to juvenile detention
Reuters
Updated: 6:12am, 17 Jul, 2020

